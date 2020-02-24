SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Kang Ha Neul Brightly Smiles After Being Recognized in Argentina for His Drama
Lee Narin

Published 2020.02.24 18:20
Actor Kang Ha Neul proved his worldwide popularity.

On February 22 episode of JTBC's television show 'Traveler Argentina', the cast―Kang Ha Neul, actors Ong Seong-wu and Ahn Jae Hong were seen eating at a renowned steak restaurant in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

They ordered some steak at the restaurant, and were completely amazed at the taste of it.Kang Ha NeulWhile enjoying their steak, one waiter came up to Kang Ha Neul and asked, "Excuse me, are you Kang Ha Neul?"

Kang Ha Neul's eyes widened at an unexpected recognition, and he nodded.Kang Ha NeulThe waiter continued, "I saw your drama on Netflix. It was one impressive drama. I absolutely loved it! My wife is a huge fan of yours as well."

He was referring to Kang Ha Neul's latest drama 'When the Camellia Blooms', which ended in major success.

In response to this, Kang Ha Neul brightly smiled, and shook his hand while expressing his gratitude to him.Kang Ha Neul(Credit= JTBC Traveler Argentina)

(SBS Star)  
