SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] VIDEO: RAIN ♥ Kim Tae-hee Film Their First Commercial Together After Marriage
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] VIDEO: RAIN ♥ Kim Tae-hee Film Their First Commercial Together After Marriage

Lee Narin

Published 2020.02.24 17:37 Updated 2020.02.24 17:41 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] VIDEO: RAIN ♥ Kim Tae-hee Film Their First Commercial Together After Marriage
Singer RAIN and his wife actress Kim Tae-hee's first commercial together after their marriage was unveiled.

On February 20, one mattress brand shared their new commercial online with surprising news that RAIN and Kim Tae-hee were their models.RAIN and Kim Tae-heeRAIN and Kim Tae-heeIn the commercial, RAIN and Kim Tae-hee are seen comfortably sleeping next to each other on the bed.

There is also one with RAIN and Kim Tae-hee's lips almost touching one another, and them looking at each other with loving eyes.

Here, Kim Tae-hee teases RAIN by playfully trying to kiss him.
 

This is the couple's very first time to be filming a commercial together after they got married in January 2017.

They actually got to know each other while shooting a commercial for an e-commerce company back in 2011.

They started dating following that, and now raise two children in their sweet home.RAIN and Kim Tae-hee(Credit= '바디프랜드컴퍼니' YouTube, SBS funE)

(SBS Star)   
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 이창재|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 허윤석|
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙