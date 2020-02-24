[SBS Star] VIDEO: RAIN ♥ Kim Tae-hee Film Their First Commercial Together After Marriage

Singer RAIN and his wife actress Kim Tae-hee's first commercial together after their marriage was unveiled.On February 20, one mattress brand shared their new commercial online with surprising news that RAIN and Kim Tae-hee were their models.In the commercial, RAIN and Kim Tae-hee are seen comfortably sleeping next to each other on the bed.There is also one with RAIN and Kim Tae-hee's lips almost touching one another, and them looking at each other with loving eyes.Here, Kim Tae-hee teases RAIN by playfully trying to kiss him.This is the couple's very first time to be filming a commercial together after they got married in January 2017.They actually got to know each other while shooting a commercial for an e-commerce company back in 2011.They started dating following that, and now raise two children in their sweet home.(Credit= '바디프랜드컴퍼니' YouTube, SBS funE)(SBS Star)