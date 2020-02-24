[SBS Star] BTS Talks About the Pressure, Key to Success, and More

The members of K-pop boy group BTS talked about the pressure of having to better their records, key to the group's global success, and more.On February 24, BTS held a press conference in celebration of the release of the group's fourth full album 'MAP OF THE SOUL : 7' at COEX, Seoul.The press conference was held in private and was replaced by a YouTube livestream to prevent the spread of COVID-19.During the press conference, the members were asked if they felt pressured to better their already-historic records.JIN said, "Records and numbers are indeed important, but there is nothing better than a lot of people being happy through our music. We are doing our best to give back to our fans for their love and support."SUGA said, "It would be a live if I say we don't feel pressured at all. But I believe that having a purpose is better than setting goals. Achievements are more important than records. If we continue to think about what we are able to do, we will naturally continue to have good results."When asked what do the members think is the reason why BTS' music has garnered such worldwide attention, RM took the microphone to answer the question.RM said, "It is a powerful thing to have our personal stories resonate with not only just us but to others around the world. Our songs are very personal, but I think we live in an age where this story can resonate with many more people worldwide."He continued, "So, the messages are not just the concerns or feelings that we have just in Korea, but is something that our generation can really relate to and resonate with them. We try to express these aspects with our music and through our performance. I think that is what people find to be refreshing and charming."(Credit= Big Hit Entertainment)(SBS Star)