SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] BTS Talks About the Pressure, Key to Success, and More
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] BTS Talks About the Pressure, Key to Success, and More

SBS 뉴스

Published 2020.02.24 17:12 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] BTS Talks About the Pressure, Key to Success, and More
The members of K-pop boy group BTS talked about the pressure of having to better their records, key to the group's global success, and more.

On February 24, BTS held a press conference in celebration of the release of the group's fourth full album 'MAP OF THE SOUL : 7' at COEX, Seoul.
BTS press conferenceThe press conference was held in private and was replaced by a YouTube livestream to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

During the press conference, the members were asked if they felt pressured to better their already-historic records.
BTS press conferenceJIN said, "Records and numbers are indeed important, but there is nothing better than a lot of people being happy through our music. We are doing our best to give back to our fans for their love and support."

SUGA said, "It would be a live if I say we don't feel pressured at all. But I believe that having a purpose is better than setting goals. Achievements are more important than records. If we continue to think about what we are able to do, we will naturally continue to have good results."
BTS press conferenceWhen asked what do the members think is the reason why BTS' music has garnered such worldwide attention, RM took the microphone to answer the question.

RM said, "It is a powerful thing to have our personal stories resonate with not only just us but to others around the world. Our songs are very personal, but I think we live in an age where this story can resonate with many more people worldwide."

He continued, "So, the messages are not just the concerns or feelings that we have just in Korea, but is something that our generation can really relate to and resonate with them. We try to express these aspects with our music and through our performance. I think that is what people find to be refreshing and charming."
BTS press conference(Credit= Big Hit Entertainment)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 이창재|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 허윤석|
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙