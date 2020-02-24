SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Kim Jong-kook Shares His Marriage Plans
Lee Narin

Published 2020.02.24
Singer Kim Jong-kook revealed his thoughts on marriage.

On February 23 episode of SBS' television show 'My Little Old Boy', Kim Jong-kook was seen visiting his aunt.

During their conversation, Kim Jong-kook's aunt asked him how old he was.

After hearing his age, she exclaimed, "And you're still single? Oh my, I'm so embarrassed. You must marry someone this year."

Kim Jong-kook laughed and replied, "I don't think it would be possible for me to get married this year. How about next or the year after that?"Kim Jong-kookThen, Kim Jong-kook's aunt said, "Okay, in that case, do you currently have a girlfriend or not?"

Kim Jong-kook answered, "Well, I don't have one now, but I should make one soon."

To this, Kim Jong-kook's aunt coldly responded, "You probably won't be able to date anyone anymore anyway, just find someone to get married, okay?"Kim Jong-kookKim Jong-kook said, "No, I still can date someone. But you're right, I should be able to bring someone with me to our family gathering for the Luna New Year celebration next year."

He continued, "I'm not getting any younger, so I will definitely try harder."
 

(Credit= SBS My Little Old Boy)

(SBS Star) 
