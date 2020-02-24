SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] GFRIEND Members Tearfully Apologize to Fans as Their Fan Signing Suddenly Gets Canceled
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] GFRIEND Members Tearfully Apologize to Fans as Their Fan Signing Suddenly Gets Canceled

Lee Narin

Published 2020.02.24 15:10 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] GFRIEND Members Tearfully Apologize to Fans as Their Fan Signing Suddenly Gets Canceled
The members of K-pop girl group GFRIEND shed tears while apologizing to fans as the group's fan signing event gets canceled in the last minute.

On February 23, GFRIEND and around 100 fans gathered together at Artists Hall in Mokdong, Seoul for a fan signing event.

The event, however, came to an abrupt stop just before the start time, since GFRIEND's management agency announced to postpone it due to the rampant spread of COVID-19 in South Korea.GFRIENDRight after the announcement was made, the members of GFRIEND came on stage and expressed their apology to fans.

The majority of the girls ended up tearing up while apologizing to them, and had to wipe off the tears rolling down their cheeks.

It seemed like they felt truly sorry to fans who had come all the way to the venue just for the event, but had to go back home without anything to take back with them.

When they apologized and cried though, fans responded all at the same time, "It's okay, don't cry! We are fine!"GFRIENDAfter seeing a video from this day, a lot of fans shared their disappointment to GFRIEND's management agency for how they handled the situation.

They wrote comments like, "Why did they have to postpone the event after everyone had showed up though...", "We understand why it was had to be canceled, but seriously, why didn't they cancel it in the morning or something?", "I also feel terrible for the fans who were there. They invested so much of their time and effort for it. But it's certainly not your fault, girls." and so on.
 

(Credit= 'GFRD' YouTube, 'SinBNeck' Twitter)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 이창재|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 허윤석|
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙