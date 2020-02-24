[SBS Star] GFRIEND Members Tearfully Apologize to Fans as Their Fan Signing Suddenly Gets Canceled

The members of K-pop girl group GFRIEND shed tears while apologizing to fans as the group's fan signing event gets canceled in the last minute.On February 23, GFRIEND and around 100 fans gathered together at Artists Hall in Mokdong, Seoul for a fan signing event.The event, however, came to an abrupt stop just before the start time, since GFRIEND's management agency announced to postpone it due to the rampant spread of COVID-19 in South Korea.Right after the announcement was made, the members of GFRIEND came on stage and expressed their apology to fans.The majority of the girls ended up tearing up while apologizing to them, and had to wipe off the tears rolling down their cheeks.It seemed like they felt truly sorry to fans who had come all the way to the venue just for the event, but had to go back home without anything to take back with them.When they apologized and cried though, fans responded all at the same time, "It's okay, don't cry! We are fine!"After seeing a video from this day, a lot of fans shared their disappointment to GFRIEND's management agency for how they handled the situation.They wrote comments like, "Why did they have to postpone the event after everyone had showed up though...", "We understand why it was had to be canceled, but seriously, why didn't they cancel it in the morning or something?", "I also feel terrible for the fans who were there. They invested so much of their time and effort for it. But it's certainly not your fault, girls." and so on.(Credit= 'GFRD' YouTube, 'SinBNeck' Twitter)(SBS Star)