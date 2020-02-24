[SBS Star] V Explains the 'Dumpling Incident' Mentioned in His Duet Song with JIMIN

V of K-pop boy group BTS explained the 'dumpling incident' mentioned in 'Friends', his duet song with JIMIN.
On February 21, BTS unveiled the group's much-anticipated fourth full album 'MAP OF THE SOUL : 7'.
Especially the album's 15th track 'Friends' caught the eyes of ARMY (BTS' official fan club)―as the song was created by V and JIMIN.
The lyrics of 'Friends' narrates the two BTS members' long-lasting friendship, and one particular line of the song has drawn their fans' curiosity.
The lyrics go, "Our memories together are each a movie on its own / The dumpling incident would make a great comedy movie, yeah yeah."
One fan asked V and JIMIN on Weverse, saying, "Taehyung or Jimin, please explain the dumpling incident to us!"
To this, V stepped up to resolve everyone's curiosity and said, "It was whether eat after dancing VS. eat while dancing."
It seems like V and JIMIN had some argument of whether to eat dumplings after their dance practice or to eat while they were practicing.
Fans commented, "That is the cutest argument ever.", "I'm 100% sure the second one was Taehyung.", "This friendship though!", and more.
