[SBS Star] V Explains the 'Dumpling Incident' Mentioned in His Duet Song with JIMIN

V of K-pop boy group BTS explained the 'dumpling incident' mentioned in 'Friends', his duet song with JIMIN.On February 21, BTS unveiled the group's much-anticipated fourth full album 'MAP OF THE SOUL : 7'.Especially the album's 15th track 'Friends' caught the eyes of ARMY (BTS' official fan club)―as the song was created by V and JIMIN.The lyrics of 'Friends' narrates the two BTS members' long-lasting friendship, and one particular line of the song has drawn their fans' curiosity.The lyrics go, "Our memories together are each a movie on its own / The dumpling incident would make a great comedy movie, yeah yeah."One fan asked V and JIMIN on Weverse, saying, "Taehyung or Jimin, please explain the dumpling incident to us!"To this, V stepped up to resolve everyone's curiosity and said, "It was whether eat after dancing VS. eat while dancing."It seems like V and JIMIN had some argument of whether to eat dumplings after their dance practice or to eat while they were practicing.Fans commented, "That is the cutest argument ever.", "I'm 100% sure the second one was Taehyung.", "This friendship though!", and more.