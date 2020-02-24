SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] VIDEO: Red Velvet IRENE Flaunts Her Sexiness with a Dance Cover
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] VIDEO: Red Velvet IRENE Flaunts Her Sexiness with a Dance Cover

Lee Narin

Published 2020.02.24 11:43 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] VIDEO: Red Velvet IRENE Flaunts Her Sexiness with a Dance Cover
K-pop girl group Red Velvet's leader IRENE danced to American singer Beyoncé's hit song 'Naughty Girl', and she is as hot as she gets.

On February 22, IRENE took to her Instagram to share a video of her dancing.IRENEThe video showed IRENE dancing to 'Naughty Girl' by Beyoncé in a black long sleeve crop top and sweatpants.

Her dance was not only smooth, but also super sexy like the song itself.
IRENEWith sexy dance moves and captivating facial expressions, IRENE made everyone watch the video with their jaw on the floor.

She also made them write comments such as, "Why is she making my heart race so fast? Stop it, unnie!", "Queen IRENE! You are the best.", "I'm watching this video for the 100th time!" and so on.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

����

IRENE(@renebaebae)님의 공유 게시물님,


Meanwhile, Red Velvet is currently going around cities in Japan for the group's concert tour 'La Rouge'.

(Credit= 'renebaebae' Instagram)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 이창재|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 허윤석|
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙