[SBS Star] VIDEO: Red Velvet IRENE Flaunts Her Sexiness with a Dance Cover

K-pop girl group Red Velvet's leader IRENE danced to American singer Beyoncé's hit song 'Naughty Girl', and she is as hot as she gets.On February 22, IRENE took to her Instagram to share a video of her dancing.The video showed IRENE dancing to 'Naughty Girl' by Beyoncé in a black long sleeve crop top and sweatpants.Her dance was not only smooth, but also super sexy like the song itself.With sexy dance moves and captivating facial expressions, IRENE made everyone watch the video with their jaw on the floor.She also made them write comments such as, "Why is she making my heart race so fast? Stop it, unnie!", "Queen IRENE! You are the best.", "I'm watching this video for the 100th time!" and so on.Meanwhile, Red Velvet is currently going around cities in Japan for the group's concert tour 'La Rouge'.(Credit= 'renebaebae' Instagram)(SBS Star)