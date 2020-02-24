[SBS Star] Park Seo Jun Donates a Large Sum of Money to Help COVID-19 Patients

Actor Park Seo Jun made large donation to help COVID-19 patients.On February 22, it was reported that Park Seo Jun recently donated 100 million won (approximately 82,000 dollars) to Daegu branch of non-profit welfare organization Community Chest of Korea.Daegu Community Chest of Korea stated, "As COVID-19 rapidly spreads in Daegu, we are lacking negative pressure isolation wards as well as stretchers."The organization continued, "Park Seo Jun found out about this through reports in the media and reached out to help people in Daegu."They went on, "When he donated 100 million won to us, he specifically said that he wanted the money to be used to expand the number of negative pressure isolation wards and stretchers around Daegu, and buy medical devices needed to treat COVID-19 patients."Park Seo Jun's kind and generous donation proved that he not only is appearance-wise handsome, but also handsome inside.Currently, there are 763 confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Korea with around 250 cases in Daegu alone.(Credit= 'bn_sj2013' Instagram)(SBS Star)