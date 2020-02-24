SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Park Seo Jun Donates a Large Sum of Money to Help COVID-19 Patients
[SBS Star] Park Seo Jun Donates a Large Sum of Money to Help COVID-19 Patients

Lee Narin

Published 2020.02.24 10:55 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Park Seo Jun Donates a Large Sum of Money to Help COVID-19 Patients
Actor Park Seo Jun made large donation to help COVID-19 patients.

On February 22, it was reported that Park Seo Jun recently donated 100 million won (approximately 82,000 dollars) to Daegu branch of non-profit welfare organization Community Chest of Korea.
Park Seo JunDaegu Community Chest of Korea stated, "As COVID-19 rapidly spreads in Daegu, we are lacking negative pressure isolation wards as well as stretchers."

The organization continued, "Park Seo Jun found out about this through reports in the media and reached out to help people in Daegu."
Park Seo JunThey went on, "When he donated 100 million won to us, he specifically said that he wanted the money to be used to expand the number of negative pressure isolation wards and stretchers around Daegu, and buy medical devices needed to treat COVID-19 patients."

Park Seo Jun's kind and generous donation proved that he not only is appearance-wise handsome, but also handsome inside.Park Seo JunCurrently, there are 763 confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Korea with around 250 cases in Daegu alone.

(Credit= 'bn_sj2013' Instagram)

(SBS Star) 
