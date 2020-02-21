SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] TXT BEOMGYU Shares What Big Hit Trainee's Typical Day Looks Like
[SBS Star] TXT BEOMGYU Shares What Big Hit Trainee's Typical Day Looks Like

Published 2020.02.21
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] TXT BEOMGYU Shares What Big Hit Trainees Typical Day Looks Like
BEOMGYU of K-pop boy group TOMORROW X TOGETHER (TXT) reminisced the time when he was still a trainee of his agency, Big Hit Entertainment.

Recently, BEOMGYU sat down for a live broadcast where he shared what his typical day looked like as a Big Hit Trainee.
BEOMGYUBEOMGYUBEOMGYU said, "Back then, I composed songs every day. Before midnight, I had vocal lessons, and I also dedicated some time for workout sessions and language classes," explaining that he could not do anything else other than his jam-packed schedule as a trainee.

He continued, "Then, I started having dance classes after midnight. Classes would go on until 5AM, 3AM at the earliest."
BEOMGYUBEOMGYU added that he had to practice when he learned that day, saying, "So after doing all that, I also had to compose songs, even after others finishing up their vocal practice."

He said, "I told my mom one day, 'I had there are only 24 hours per day. I wish there were 36 hours.' If so, I could do everything I want, and having a good sleep. How nice would it be?"
BEOMGYUBEOMGYU spent two years as a trainee until he finally made his debut as a TXT member in 2019.

(Credit= 'TOMORROW X TOGETHER' V LIVE, Big Hit Entertainment)

(SBS Star)  
