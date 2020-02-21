SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Kim Go-eun Helps Low Income Families to Buy Masks for COVID-19 Prevention

Lee Narin

Published 2020.02.21
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Kim Go-eun Helps Low Income Families to Buy Masks for COVID-19 Prevention
Actress Kim Go-eun donated a large sum of money to low income families for them to buy masks to prevent COVID-19.

On February 21, humanitarian and development organization Good Neighbors shared heart-warming news.

The organization revealed, "Kim Go-eun recently donated 100 million won (approximately 83,000 dollars) to us."Kim Go-eunThey continued, "Kim Go-eun specifically wanted the money to be used to help low income families who are financially struggling to buy masks to prevent COVID-19."

They added, "We would like to express our deepest gratitude to her for her generous donation. We will make sure to deliver her warmth to the families."

With 100 million won, it is said that around 40,000 masks can be purchased.Kim Go-eunCurrently, there are over 200 confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Korea.

(Credit= 'ggonekim' Instagram)

(SBS Star) 
