[SBS Star] Hyun Bin Confirms to Star in a Crime Movie

Actor Hyun Bin has confirmed to lead a new crime movie.On February 21, Hyun Bin's management agency VAST Entertainment released an official announcement.In the announcement, the agency said that Hyun Bin will be starring in the upcoming movie 'Talks' (literal translation).The agency stated, "The shooting for 'Talks' will begin soon. It will start with a location abroad."They continued, "Through this movie, Hyun Bin will be showing a side of his acting that will be completely different from his last project 'Crash Landing on You'."'Talks' will tell the story of a kidnapping that takes place in the Middle East and the attempted rescue of the victims.The movie will be co-led by actor Hwang Jung Min and directed by director Lim Soon-rye, who made 'Little Forest'.The expected release date of 'Talks' has not yet been decided.(Credit= SBS funE)(SBS Star)