SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Hyun Bin Confirms to Star in a Crime Movie
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] Hyun Bin Confirms to Star in a Crime Movie

Lee Narin

Published 2020.02.21 16:22 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Hyun Bin Confirms to Star in a Crime Movie
Actor Hyun Bin has confirmed to lead a new crime movie.

On February 21, Hyun Bin's management agency VAST Entertainment released an official announcement.Hyun BinIn the announcement, the agency said that Hyun Bin will be starring in the upcoming movie 'Talks' (literal translation).

The agency stated, "The shooting for 'Talks' will begin soon. It will start with a location abroad."

They continued, "Through this movie, Hyun Bin will be showing a side of his acting that will be completely different from his last project 'Crash Landing on You'."Hyun Bin'Talks' will tell the story of a kidnapping that takes place in the Middle East and the attempted rescue of the victims.

The movie will be co-led by actor Hwang Jung Min and directed by director Lim Soon-rye, who made 'Little Forest'.

The expected release date of 'Talks' has not yet been decided. Hyun Bin(Credit= SBS funE)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 이창재|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 허윤석|
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙