[SBS Star] BTS Says, "Performances Will Be the Best to Date"
[SBS Star] BTS Says, "Performances Will Be the Best to Date"

Published 2020.02.21 15:24
The members of K-pop boy group BTS showed confidence about the group's upcoming comeback and performances.

On February 21, BTS held its special live broadcast in New York, the United States, to talk about the group's upcoming fourth full album 'MAP OF THE SOUL : 7'.
BTSBTSRM shared that they practiced the longest for this album, holding countless practice sessions in both Korea and abroad.
BTSJ-HOPE chimed in and explained, "I can safely say that our performances for the new album will be the best to date. So please look forward to them."

RM added, "Through this album, we will face the shadows we've hidden until now. And the album also contains the 'ego' we want to recognize as a part of ourselves."

He continued, "As you all know, our group consists of seven members. This album will be of us seven members looking back on the seven years as BTS together."
BTSJUNGKOOK talked about the upcoming comeback music video, saying, "It was the first time for us to film a music video abroad. It was fun, and it its certainly worth looking forward to."

Meanwhile, 'MAP OF THE SOUL : 7' is all set to be unveiled at 6PM KST later today.

(Credit= 'BTS' V LIVE, Big Hit Entertainment)

(SBS Star) 
