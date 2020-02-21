[SBS Star] SEUNGRI to Reportedly Enlist in the Military Next Month

K-pop boy group BIGBANG's former member SEUNGRI is reportedly beginning his national mandatory military service next month.On February 21, news outlet Sports Seoul reported that SEUNGRI is enlisting in the military on March 6.According to the report, the Military Manpower Administration sent SEUNGRI an enlistment notice on February 4.SEUNGRI then agreed to enlist in the military without deferring it this time.He was initially going to start his military service last March, but deferred his entry once at that time due to his ongoing trial.As SEUNGRI's case has not come to an end, it is to be forwarded to the military commission.SEUNGRI will be standing trial at the military commission once he enlists in the military.SEUNGRI's charges include prostitution, prostitution mediation, embezzlement of business funds for hiring a legal representative, embezzlement of club 'Burning Sun' revenues, destruction attempt of investigation evidence, distribution of illegal sexual content, and violation of the Food Sanitation Act.(Credit= Yonhap News Agency)(SBS Star)