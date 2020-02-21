SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] BTS Drops a Snippet of Comeback Title Track 'ON'
K-pop boy group BTS is gradually building up anticipation for the group's comeback later today.

On February 21, BTS dropped a 30-second preview of its comeback title track 'ON' on the group's official TicTok account.
BTS'ON' is the title track of BTS' upcoming fourth full album 'MAP OF THE SOUL : 7', which is set to be released later today at 6PM KST.

The 30-second snippet features the pre-chorus of the song, with the lyrics that says:

Hey na na na

You need to be crazy in order to not go insane

Hey na na na

I throw all of myself into two sides of the world 

Hey na na na

Can't hold me down cuz you know I’m a fighter 

The beautiful prison that I walked into on my own 

Find me and I'm gonna live with ya
BTSOf course, hundreds and thousands of ARMY (BTS' official fan club) swarmed TicTok at a time that they actually made the application crashed and unresponsive for a while.

In less than an hour since the song preview's initial release, thousands of fans have already created their own TicTok videos to build the hype towards the upcoming release.
BTS Collaborates With Sia & Troye Sivan for 'MAP OF THE SOUL : 7'Meanwhile, BTS is scheduled to hold a global press conference on February 24 to talk more about 'MAP OF THE SOUL : 7'.

(Credit= Big Hit Entertainment)

(SBS Star) 
