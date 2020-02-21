SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Kim Jung-hyun Shares What Son Ye-jin & Hyun Bin Are Really Like During Shooting
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] Kim Jung-hyun Shares What Son Ye-jin & Hyun Bin Are Really Like During Shooting

Lee Narin

Published 2020.02.21 13:46 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Kim Jung-hyun Shares What Son Ye-jin & Hyun Bin Are Really Like During Shooting
Actor Kim Jung-hyun revealed whether actor Hyun Bin and actress Son Ye-jin are also lovey-dovey during shooting like how they are in 'Crash Landing on You'.

On February 21, news outlet Star News released an interview of Kim Jung-hyun, who featured in tvN's recently-ended romance drama 'Crash Landing on You' with Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin.Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jinDuring the interview, Kim Jung-hyun shared why he thinks Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin are extremely professional.

Kim Jung-hyun said, "A lot of people think that Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin are affectionate even when the cameras aren't rolling, but that actually isn't true."

The actor continued, "When they are rehearsing before the actual shooting, there is no sparkle in their eyes. But as soon as the cameras start to roll, their eyes fill up with love."

He went on, "After seeing that, I was just impressed. I was like, 'How is it even possible to switch from this to that so fast?' They are very professional, and I felt honored to have worked with them."Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin'Crash Landing on You' ended with a viewing rate of 21.7% on February 16, and it was very much loved especially because Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin's real couple-like acting.

(Credit= tvN Crash Landing on You)

(SBS Star)  
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 이창재|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 허윤석|
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙