[SBS Star] Kim Jung-hyun Shares What Son Ye-jin & Hyun Bin Are Really Like During Shooting

Actor Kim Jung-hyun revealed whether actor Hyun Bin and actress Son Ye-jin are also lovey-dovey during shooting like how they are in 'Crash Landing on You'.On February 21, news outlet Star News released an interview of Kim Jung-hyun, who featured in tvN's recently-ended romance drama 'Crash Landing on You' with Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin.During the interview, Kim Jung-hyun shared why he thinks Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin are extremely professional.Kim Jung-hyun said, "A lot of people think that Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin are affectionate even when the cameras aren't rolling, but that actually isn't true."The actor continued, "When they are rehearsing before the actual shooting, there is no sparkle in their eyes. But as soon as the cameras start to roll, their eyes fill up with love."He went on, "After seeing that, I was just impressed. I was like, 'How is it even possible to switch from this to that so fast?' They are very professional, and I felt honored to have worked with them."'Crash Landing on You' ended with a viewing rate of 21.7% on February 16, and it was very much loved especially because Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin's real couple-like acting.(Credit= tvN Crash Landing on You)(SBS Star)