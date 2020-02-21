[SBS Star] ITZY YEJI Shares How Kind & Lovely RYUJIN Was to Her on the First Day at JYP Ent.

K-pop girl group ITZY's leader YEJI shared how her fellow member RYUJIN touched her heart when they first met.Recently, YEJI spent some time with fans through a live broadcast on NAVER V LIVE.During the live broadcast, YEJI reminisced her first encounter with RYUJIN.YEJI said, "On my very first day at JYP Entertainment as a trainee, I got invited to the group chat where all the other trainees were."She continued, "I felt quite awkward there; I didn't really know what to do. But RYUJIN thankfully initiated a conversation with me. She politely introduced herself and told me things that I should know. I felt so grateful."Then, YEJI said that she had a profile photo, but RYUJIN had no profile photo that she had no idea how she looked.YEJI said, "At the end of our conversation, RYUJIN said to me, 'I'll give you a hug when I see you tomorrow. I'm excited to see you, unnie.'"She went on, "The next day, I went to practice at our training center. While I was just standing around, someone hugged me from behind. It was RYUJIN."She added, "I turned around to look at her face, and she was so pretty. My jaw completely dropped to the floor as soon as I saw her face. She honestly was so gorgeous."Meanwhile, ITZY is gearing up for the group's comeback with a new album on March 9.(Credit= 'ITZY' NAVER V LIVE, 'ITZYOfficial' Twitter)(SBS Star)