SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] ITZY YEJI Shares How Kind & Lovely RYUJIN Was to Her on the First Day at JYP Ent.
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] ITZY YEJI Shares How Kind & Lovely RYUJIN Was to Her on the First Day at JYP Ent.

Lee Narin

Published 2020.02.21 10:42 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] ITZY YEJI Shares How Kind & Lovely RYUJIN Was to Her on the First Day at JYP Ent.
K-pop girl group ITZY's leader YEJI shared how her fellow member RYUJIN touched her heart when they first met.

Recently, YEJI spent some time with fans through a live broadcast on NAVER V LIVE.YEJIDuring the live broadcast, YEJI reminisced her first encounter with RYUJIN.

YEJI said, "On my very first day at JYP Entertainment as a trainee, I got invited to the group chat where all the other trainees were."

She continued, "I felt quite awkward there; I didn't really know what to do. But RYUJIN thankfully initiated a conversation with me. She politely introduced herself and told me things that I should know. I felt so grateful."
YEJIThen, YEJI said that she had a profile photo, but RYUJIN had no profile photo that she had no idea how she looked.

YEJI said, "At the end of our conversation, RYUJIN said to me, 'I'll give you a hug when I see you tomorrow. I'm excited to see you, unnie.'"

She went on, "The next day, I went to practice at our training center. While I was just standing around, someone hugged me from behind. It was RYUJIN."

She added, "I turned around to look at her face, and she was so pretty. My jaw completely dropped to the floor as soon as I saw her face. She honestly was so gorgeous."YEJIMeanwhile, ITZY is gearing up for the group's comeback with a new album on March 9.

(Credit= 'ITZY' NAVER V LIVE, 'ITZYOfficial' Twitter)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 이창재|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 허윤석|
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙