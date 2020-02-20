[SBS Star] "Jang Man-wol?" IU Styles Herself with Extravagant Clothes & Accessories

K-pop artist IU has transformed into a beautiful butterfly.On February 18, IU left Seoul to head to Milan, Italy to attend a fashion show by one luxury brand.She was invited as an ambassador for the brand, and on this day, she managed to attract the attention of other attendees with her gorgeous look.On this day, IU wore a beautiful long chiffon dress and eye-catching accessories.Her necklace with a huge butterfly surely stood out among those accessories.She almost looked like a dazzling butterfly getting ready to fly again.During the photo shoot that took place later on, IU showed off her beauty even further.She almost reminded everyone of her character 'Jang Man-wol'―a very extravagant and attractive lady in her most recent drama 'Hotel Del Luna'.(Credit= 'dlwlrma' 'edam.official' Instagram)(SBS Star)