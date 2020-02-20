SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] "Jang Man-wol?" IU Styles Herself with Extravagant Clothes & Accessories
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] "Jang Man-wol?" IU Styles Herself with Extravagant Clothes & Accessories

Lee Narin

Published 2020.02.20 17:31 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] "Jang Man-wol?" IU Styles Herself with Extravagant Clothes & Accessories
K-pop artist IU has transformed into a beautiful butterfly.

On February 18, IU left Seoul to head to Milan, Italy to attend a fashion show by one luxury brand.

She was invited as an ambassador for the brand, and on this day, she managed to attract the attention of other attendees with her gorgeous look. IUOn this day, IU wore a beautiful long chiffon dress and eye-catching accessories.

Her necklace with a huge butterfly surely stood out among those accessories.

She almost looked like a dazzling butterfly getting ready to fly again.IUIUDuring the photo shoot that took place later on, IU showed off her beauty even further.

She almost reminded everyone of her character 'Jang Man-wol'―a very extravagant and attractive lady in her most recent drama 'Hotel Del Luna'.IUIU(Credit= 'dlwlrma' 'edam.official' Instagram)

(SBS Star)   
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 이창재|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 허윤석|
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙