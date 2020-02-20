[SBS Star] VIDEO: BTS V Saves a Reporter from Injury at the Airport

Taehyung saw that the reporter was about to bump into the metal pole and gently moved him back to prevent him from any injury. He is always looking out for others. #Taehyung #뷔 @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/9M0FG1lnOB — The Tae Print⁷ (@thetaeprint) February 20, 2020

V of K-pop boy group BTS received praises for his considerate act of kindness at the airport today.On February 20, the seven members of BTS arrived at Incheon International Airport for their flight to New York, the United States.As usual, the airport was packed with hundreds of fans and reporters to greet the members in person and take footage of them.During the chaotic situation, V saw a reporter who was about to bump into a metal pole.V gently moved him back, saving the reporter from tripping over and possible injury.Of course, V's considerate manner immediately went viral online.Fans commented, "That's my boy!", "This is why I love Taehyung so much.", "I wish I was there too.", and more.Meanwhile, BTS is scheduled to make the group's very first appearance on NBC's 'The Today Show' on February 21 (local time).(Credit= 'thetaeprint' Twitter, Big Hit Entertainment)(SBS Star)