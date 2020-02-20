SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Kim Jong-kook Wishes Lee Kwang Soo for a Speedy Recovery in a Hilarious Way
[SBS Star] Kim Jong-kook Wishes Lee Kwang Soo for a Speedy Recovery in a Hilarious Way

Lee Narin

Published 2020.02.20 15:58 View Count
Singer Kim Jong-kook wished actor Lee Kwang Soo to feel better soon with a funny Instagram post.

On February 19, Kim Jong-kook shared a new photo on his Instagram.

The photo was of Kim Jong-kook smiling next to Lee Kwang Soo who seems to look confused with a cake all over his face.

In the caption, Kim Jong-kook wrote, "Kwang Soo, I wish you a speedy recovery! Don't take too long to return to us!"

He continued, "Get well soon! Miss you, brother!"Kim Jong-kook and Lee Kwang SooPreviously on February 18, it was announced that Lee Kwang Soo was going to sit out SBS' television show 'Running Man' shootings due to an injury.

Lee Kwang Soo said to have been involved in a minor car accident recently and injured his ankle during the accident.

At that time, his management agency KING KONG by STARSHIP stated, "Fortunately, Lee Kwang Soo was not seriously injured. However, he will take some time off to focus on treatment and recovery of his ankle for the time being."Running Man(Credit= 'kjk76' 'sbs_runningman_sbs' Instagram)

(SBS Star)  
