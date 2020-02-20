SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] TXT YEONJUN Reveals the Only Requirement for His Potential Girlfriend
[SBS Star] TXT YEONJUN Reveals the Only Requirement for His Potential Girlfriend

Published 2020.02.20
YEONJUN of K-pop boy group TOMORROW X TOGETHER (TXT) revealed that he only has one requirement for his potential girlfriend.

On February 19, YEONJUN sat down for a live broadcast to interact with his fans, MOA.
YEONJUNDuring the live broadcast, one fan asked YEONJUN, "What is your ideal type like?"

After reading the question, YEONJUN sighed and looked for a good answer for a moment.
YEONJUNThen he said, "I don't really have an ideal type. All I need is someone who likes me."

He then added, "MOA? Ah, I'm embarrassed," and began to laugh in embarrassment.
YEONJUNOf course, MOAs all around the world went wild to his answer and commented, "Did he just say MOA? Can I be your girlfriend then?", "He's just so cute.", "At least we all have a chance, right?", and more.
 
(Credit= 'TOMORROW X TOGETHER' V LIVE, Big Hit Entertainment)

(SBS Star) 
