[SBS Star] TXT YEONJUN Reveals the Only Requirement for His Potential Girlfriend

a flirt



Q: Who is Yeonjun's ideal type?



Ah im embarrassed~

YEONJUN of K-pop boy group TOMORROW X TOGETHER (TXT) revealed that he only has one requirement for his potential girlfriend.On February 19, YEONJUN sat down for a live broadcast to interact with his fans, MOA.During the live broadcast, one fan asked YEONJUN, "What is your ideal type like?"After reading the question, YEONJUN sighed and looked for a good answer for a moment.Then he said, "I don't really have an ideal type. All I need is someone who likes me."He then added, "MOA? Ah, I'm embarrassed," and began to laugh in embarrassment.Of course, MOAs all around the world went wild to his answer and commented, "Did he just say MOA? Can I be your girlfriend then?", "He's just so cute.", "At least we all have a chance, right?", and more.(Credit= 'TOMORROW X TOGETHER' V LIVE, Big Hit Entertainment)(SBS Star)