SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Red Velvet SEULGI Goes to See Kang Ha Neul's Play
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] Red Velvet SEULGI Goes to See Kang Ha Neul's Play

Lee Narin

Published 2020.02.20 13:33 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Red Velvet SEULGI Goes to See Kang Ha Neuls Play
K-pop girl group Red Velvet's member SEULGI boasted her friendship with actor Kang Ha Neul.

On February 19, SEULGI posted two photos on her Instagram.

The first photo showed SEULGI posing with Kang Ha Neul and the cast of his play 'A Dream-like Story' (literal title) in their waiting room.

They are all playfully making a circle with their fingers over their eyes.SEULGI and Kang Ha NeulIn the next photo, SEULGI stands next to Kang Ha Neul in the same area.

Kang Ha Neul has his arm around SEULGI, and she makes a double V sign.

It seemed like SEULGI went to see Kang Ha Neul's play to show him her support.
SEULGI and Kang Ha NeulAfter checking these two photos out, a lot of fans left comments expressing their surprise to see SEULGI and Kang Ha Neul together.

They left comments like, "Since when were they close?", "I had no idea that they were good friends!", "I ship this friendship!" and so on.

(Credit= 'hi_sseulgi' Instagram)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 이창재|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 허윤석|
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙