[SBS Star] Red Velvet SEULGI Goes to See Kang Ha Neul's Play

K-pop girl group Red Velvet's member SEULGI boasted her friendship with actor Kang Ha Neul.On February 19, SEULGI posted two photos on her Instagram.The first photo showed SEULGI posing with Kang Ha Neul and the cast of his play 'A Dream-like Story' (literal title) in their waiting room.They are all playfully making a circle with their fingers over their eyes.In the next photo, SEULGI stands next to Kang Ha Neul in the same area.Kang Ha Neul has his arm around SEULGI, and she makes a double V sign.It seemed like SEULGI went to see Kang Ha Neul's play to show him her support.After checking these two photos out, a lot of fans left comments expressing their surprise to see SEULGI and Kang Ha Neul together.They left comments like, "Since when were they close?", "I had no idea that they were good friends!", "I ship this friendship!" and so on.(Credit= 'hi_sseulgi' Instagram)(SBS Star)