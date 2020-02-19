SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Kim Yo Han Talks About Getting Warm Acting Advice from Lee Dong Wook
Lee Narin

Published 2020.02.19
Disbanded K-pop project boy group X1's member Kim Yo Han shared that he received warm acting advice from actor Lee Dong Wook.

On February 19, fashion magazine @star1 released Kim Yo Han's cover photos for the magazine's March issue along with his recent interview.Kim Yo HanDuring the interview, Kim Yo Han spoke about being cast as the leading actor in an upcoming drama 'School 2020' as a high school student who used to be a member of the national taekwondo team.

Kim Yo Han said, "Not only is 'School 2020' is my acting debut project, but it is also a project where I'll be playing the character who is very similar to myself―former taekwondo player."

He continued, "This may seem like an advantage, but it in fact gives me a lot of pressure. I'm actually quite worried."Kim Yo HanThen, Kim Yo Han said he got in touch with Lee Dong Wook not too long ago to ask for his advice on acting.

Kim Yo Han said, "He carefully listened to my concerns, and gave me very warm advice."

He went on, "Thanks to his advice, I was able to get rid of the anxiety. I felt calm as well."Kim Yo HanMeanwhile, 'School 2020' is planned to begin shooting next month and be unveiled in August.

(Credit= @star1, 'fate_yh' Twitter, 'y_haa.n' Instagram)

(SBS Star) 
