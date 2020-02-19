[SBS Star] Girls' Generation Yoona & Sunny Exchange Cute Comments on Instagram

Yoona and Sunny of K-pop girl group Girls' Generation's cute interaction on Instagram is making fans smile.On February 17, Yoona updated her Instagram with two new photos of herself.The photos were of Yoona using her phone at one beautifully-decorated coffee shop.In one photo, she looks at the camera and in the other one, she is focused on using her phone.Only minutes after these photos were posted, Sunny came along and left a comment under this post.Sunny wrote, "What? What is going on? You look prettier than yesterday!"To Sunny's comment, Yoona replied, "Haha unnie, you not only are pretty today, but were also pretty yesterday."After seeing Sunny and Yoona's comments, fans commented, "Haha I love seeing Yoon-Sun flirting with each other!", "Can't stop smiling. We need more of this!", "I absolutely adore this friendship." and so on.(Credit= 'yoona_lim' '515sunnyday' Instagram)(SBS Star)