[SBS Star] IZ*ONE Members' Bruised Knees from Their Powerful Dance Break Fans' Hearts
Lee Narin

Published 2020.02.19 16:33 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] IZ*ONE Members Bruised Knees from Their Powerful Dance Break Fans Hearts
The members of K-pop project girl group IZ*ONE were spotted with bruised knees.

On February 17, IZ*ONE returned with the group's first full album 'BLOOM*IZ'.

On this day, IZ*ONE held a comeback showcase where it unveiled its title track 'FIESTA' performance for the very first time.
 

During this comeback performance, fans noticed something about the members―they all had large bruises on their knees.

It turned out there were lots of parts of 'FIESTA' choreography where the members bumped their knees on the floor.

It showed fans how much practicing IZ*ONE members had done before the comeback showcase to present the best performance.IZ*ONEAfter seeing this, a lot of fans left comments such as, "It hurts so much to see them like that.", "Oh my...! That looks really bad.", "I had no idea that they were bruises at first. I was like, 'Is that dirt?', then I realized that that wasn't dirt..." and so on.

(Credit= 'mnetMPD' YouTube)

(SBS Star) 
