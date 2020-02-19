[SBS Star] 'SBS Inkigayo Super Concert' to Be Postponed Due to COVID-19 Outbreak in Daegu

The upcoming 'SBS Inkigayo Super Concert' in Daegu has been postponed for both artists and audience's safety.On February 19, the production team of 'SBS Inkigayo Super Concert' announced that the upcoming concert in Daegu will be postponed for a time being due to COVID-19 outbreak in the city.The official statement reads as follows:Hello, this is (the production team of) 'SBS Inkigayo Super Concert' in Daegu.'SBS Inkigayo Super Concert' in Daegu will inevitably be temporarily postponed for the sake of the safety of the audience and artists, due to the coronavirus concerns.The new schedule for the concert will be announced on our official website at a later date.We ask for the understanding of many fans who have been waiting for the event. Thank you.Earlier today, 15 new cases of COVID-19―also known as coronavirus―were discovered in Daegu and the surrounding area.The event was originally scheduled to be held on March 8, with the attendance of famous K-pop artists including BTS, NCT 127, ZICO, Weki Meki, THE BOYZ, PENTAGON, and Cherry Bullet.(Credit= SBS, Big Hit Entertainment, SM Entertainment)(SBS Star)