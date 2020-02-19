[SBS Star] TXT BEOMGYU Shares Why BTS JIMIN Is His Role Model

K-pop boy group TOMORROW X TOGETHER(TXT)'s member BEOMGYU revealed a reason why another boy group BTS' member JIMIN has become his role model.Recently, BEOMGYU went live on NAVER V LIVE to spend some time with fans.During the live broadcast, BEOMGYU told a story of when he saw JIMIN's performance in the past.BEOMGYU said, "I once went to Gocheok Sky Dome to watch a concert. I couldn't keep my eye off this one person on stage, because his dance was just so powerful."He continued, "Although I was far from stage, I could feel his passion and energy. I could just tell how much energy he was putting into his dance. It was amazing, and that person was JIMIN."BEOMGYU went on, "After watching his performance there, I carefully monitored all his performance videos. In all of them, it seemed like he was even prepared to have his bones broken on that day, you know what I mean?"Lastly, he added, "Then, I was like, 'I want to be like JIMIN.' I also want the audience to feel the energy in my dance from far away."(Credit= 'TOMORROW X TOGETHER' NAVER V LIVE, 'bangtan.official' Facebook)(SBS Star)