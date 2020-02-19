[SBS Star] VIDEO: IU Meets a Fan Who Purchased over 50,000 Copies of Her Album

K-pop artist IU's jaw dropped as she met a fan who bought over 50,000 copies of her album.Recently, one YouTube channel shared a video of IU at the end of last year.The video showed IU welcoming one female fan with a smile at a fan signing event.When the fan arrived, she told IU something and took a receipt out of her pocket to show her.After seeing the receipt, IU's eyes widened, and she could not close her mouth for ages in shock.It was because the fan showed her a receipt of her purchase of IU's album, and she had bought 51,918 copies of it.It turned out the fan was the head of one large IU's fan site in China, which explained her purchase.Following this, IU continuously asked the fan some questions with curious eyes for ages.At the end, IU shook her hands and expressed sincere gratitude to her.(Credit= 'supershinstudio' YouTube)(SBS Star)