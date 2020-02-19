SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Hyeri Throws a Surprise Birthday Party for BLACKPINK ROSE
[SBS Star] Hyeri Throws a Surprise Birthday Party for BLACKPINK ROSE

Published 2020.02.19
[SBS Star] Hyeri Throws a Surprise Birthday Party for BLACKPINK ROSE
Actress Hyeri shared photos from her friend K-pop girl group BLACKPINK ROSÉ's birthday party.

On February 18, Hyeri updated her Instagram with photos of herself and ROSÉ having a birthday party together.
Hyeri, ROSEHyeri added the caption, "A week ago," hinting that the photos were taken on ROSÉ's birthday on February 11.

In the photos, Hyeri and ROSÉ are smiling in front of balloons that spell out 'CY' for ROSÉ's real name Chae Young and 'HR' for Hyeri, as well as 'Happy Birthday'.
Hyeri, ROSEROSÉ also shared photos from the day, and revealed that Hyeri surprised her with a sweet birthday cake.

Hyeri and ROSÉ became close to each other after when ROSÉ guested on one of the variety shows that Hyeri was hosting.
Hyeri, ROSEHyeri, ROSEAs celebrity best friends, they have continuously shown support for each other's new projects.

(Credit= 'HYERI_0609' 'roses_are_rosie' Instagram)

(SBS Star)  
