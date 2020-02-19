SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Fans Think Son Ye-jin & Hyun Bin Looked the Same When They Were Young
Lee Narin

Published 2020.02.19
The amount of similarities between actress Son Ye-jin and actor Hyun Bin's younger selves are making many gasp in surprise.

Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin's recent romance drama 'Crash Landing on You' ended in major success last weekend, and a lot of drama fans are already missing their great chemistry as a couple.Son Ye-jin and Hyun BinFollowing the end of their drama, fans could not help but to non-stop searching about the two stars online.

While going through some of Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin's past photos and videos, they discovered something very interesting.

They managed to dig up a childhood photo of each star, and found out that they looked very much alike back in the days.Son Ye-jin and Hyun BinNot only did they have the same hairstyle, but also had extremely similar facial features and expression to the point that the photos could be fooled as the same person taken on a different day.

As they were also wearing the same-colored clothes―Son Ye-jin wearing red overalls and Hyun Bin wearing a red sweater, they looked even more identical.Son Ye-jin and Hyun BinSon Ye-jin and Hyun BinThen, one fan decided to put their current faces together to see how similar they actually looked now.

When put together, Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin did in fact still shared facial features that were similar to one another.

Interestingly enough though, fans are all agreeing on the fact that they do not look that much alike when actually standing next to each other.Son Ye-jin and Hyun BinSon Ye-jin and Hyun Bin(Credit= Online Community, tvN Crash Landing on You)

(SBS Star)  
