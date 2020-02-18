SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Yubin Establishes Her Own Management Agency After Leaving JYP Entertainment
Lee Narin

Published 2020.02.18 18:19 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Yubin Establishes Her Own Management Agency After Leaving JYP Entertainment
Yubin of disbanded K-pop girl group Wonder Girls established her own management agency after leaving JYP Entertainment last month.

On February 18, Yubin took to her Instagram to share some exciting news.

Yubin said, "Back in January, I ended my many years of journey with JYP Entertainment. After I left, I've done a lot of thinking, and decided to start my own management agency rrr Entertainment."

She continued, "At rrr Entertainment, I will take full responsibility for myself as the CEO as well as artist. I'm proud to share my new beginning with you guys today."YubinThen, Yubin shared what could be expected from her in the future with the new beginning.

Yubin said, "rrr stands for 'real recognize real'. I will continue to work hard to become someone who can show you what is real and who recognizes what is real."

She went on, "I'm ready to show you more of Yubin here. Please walk with me on this new journey. Please stay tuned for more exciting news! Thank you so much!"YubinOnly after about two weeks of training at JYP Entertainment, Yubin made debut as a member of Wonder Girls in 2007. 

At the end of her second contract last month, Yubin chose to leave JYP Entertainment. 

(Credit= 'iluvyub' Instagram)

(SBS Star) 
