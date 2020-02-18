[SBS Star] TWICE NAYEON Shares Her Struggles as a K-pop Star

K-pop girl group TWICE's member NAYEON revealed what sort of struggles she has as a K-pop star.On February 18, fashion magazine COSMOPOLITAN shared NAYEON's recent interview.During the interview, NAYEON shared her struggles as a K-pop star.NAYEON said, "At first, I thought the amount of spotlight I was getting was normal. I chose this path and I worked really hard to get here."She continued, "But as the time past, more and more people crossed the line that I felt scared and suffocated."Then, NAYEON told what she does to get over the difficult time caused by them.NAYEON said, "When things are too tough for me, I empty my mind of those thoughts. Life isn't always full of good times."She went on, "I try to keep myself occupied by watching videos on YouTube, listening to music, monitoring my performance and so on. It's easier to move on from negative things when I don't spend time thinking about them."NAYEON made debut as a member of TWICE in October 2015 after spending about five years as a trainee at JYP Entertainment.(Credit= COSMOPOLITAN)(SBS Star)