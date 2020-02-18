SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Lee Kwang Soo to Take a Break from 'Running Man' Filming
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] Lee Kwang Soo to Take a Break from 'Running Man' Filming

SBS 뉴스

Published 2020.02.18 16:18 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Lee Kwang Soo to Take a Break from Running Man Filming
Actor Lee Kwang Soo injured his ankle in a car accident, forcing him to skip 'Running Man' recordings until his full recovery.

On February 18, it was reported that Lee Kwang Soo was involved in a minor car accident over the weekend, where he suffered an ankle injury.

As his injury requires surgery, Lee Kwang Soo did not attend the weekly recording for SBS' variety show 'Running Man'.
Lee Kwang SooAn industry insider told media, "Due to his injury, Lee Kwang Soo is not expected to participate in 'Running Man' filming for a while. His return to filming will be determined after watching his recovery process, as his surgery and recovery are the priorities."
Lee Kwang SooLee Kwang Soo's management agency KING KONG by STARSHIP stated, "Lee Kwang Soo was involved in a car accident last week while on the way to a personal schedule. Fortunately, he was not seriously injured."

The agency added, "However, after conducting a thorough examination at the hospital, it was determined that he had a fractured ankle. He is now being treated, and he will focus on recovery for a time being."
Lee Kwang SooThe agency also asked for a kind understanding as the actor will not be able to attend his scheduled events due to the injury.

(Credit= SBS funE, 'sbs_runningman_sbs' Instagram)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 이창재|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 허윤석|
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙