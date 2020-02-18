[SBS Star] Lee Kwang Soo to Take a Break from 'Running Man' Filming

Actor Lee Kwang Soo injured his ankle in a car accident, forcing him to skip 'Running Man' recordings until his full recovery.On February 18, it was reported that Lee Kwang Soo was involved in a minor car accident over the weekend, where he suffered an ankle injury.As his injury requires surgery, Lee Kwang Soo did not attend the weekly recording for SBS' variety show 'Running Man'.An industry insider told media, "Due to his injury, Lee Kwang Soo is not expected to participate in 'Running Man' filming for a while. His return to filming will be determined after watching his recovery process, as his surgery and recovery are the priorities."Lee Kwang Soo's management agency KING KONG by STARSHIP stated, "Lee Kwang Soo was involved in a car accident last week while on the way to a personal schedule. Fortunately, he was not seriously injured."The agency added, "However, after conducting a thorough examination at the hospital, it was determined that he had a fractured ankle. He is now being treated, and he will focus on recovery for a time being."The agency also asked for a kind understanding as the actor will not be able to attend his scheduled events due to the injury.(Credit= SBS funE, 'sbs_runningman_sbs' Instagram)(SBS Star)