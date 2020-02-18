[SBS Star] Kim Tae-hee Shares How Difficult Parenting Is

Actress Kim Tae-hee revealed how much she could relate to the role of a ghost mother in her upcoming drama 'Hi, Bye, Mama'.On February 18, Kim Tae-hee attended a press conference for tvN's upcoming drama 'Hi, Bye, Mama'.During the press conference, Kim Tae-hee was asked why she chose 'Hi, Bye, Mama' as her comeback drama in five years.Kim Tae-hee said, "I got to know about this drama last fall. I cried a lot while reading the script, because I could relate to the character as a mother myself."She continued, "I felt like by acting in this drama, I could share my feelings and lessons that I learned from the script with the viewers."Then, Kim Tae-hee was asked which part of the script she could relate to the most.Kim Tae-hee said, "My character is a ghost, and she knows that it's not good for her to stay near her living daughter, as it could negatively affect her."The actress went on, "Although she knows all this, she wants to stay around her daughter just a little longer. I could relate to that very much."She added, "Parenting is certainly not easy, but the same moment will never come in life again. It's precious."Meanwhile, the first episode of 'Hi, Bye, Mama' is expected to be unveiled on February 22.(Credit= tvN Hi, Bye, Mama)(SBS Star)