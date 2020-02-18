[SBS Star] Lee Sang Yun & Yook Sungjae to Step Down from 'Master in the House'

Actor Lee Sang Yun and K-pop boy group BTOB's member Yook Sungjae are reportedly taking part in their last shooting of 'Master in the House'.On February 18, news outlet Ilgan Sports reported that Lee Sang Yun and Yook Sungjae are leaving SBS' television show 'Master in the House'.The news outlet stated that they are filming their last episode today.'Master in the House' first aired in December 2017 with Lee Sang Yun, Yook Sungjae, comedian Yang Se-hyung and singer Lee Seung Gi.Just last month, the newest member Shin Sung Rok joined the show.After Lee Sang Yun and Yook Sungjae depart from 'Master in the House', the show will add one new cast and have a guest as an "intern" every shooting.In Lee Sang Yun and Yook Sungjae's last episode, the five cast members will be seen going on a trip to an island by themselves without a "master".Their last episode of 'Master in the House' is scheduled to be unveiled next month.(Credit= SBS Master in the House)(SBS Star)