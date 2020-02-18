[SBS Star] BTS J-HOPE's Heartfelt Reply to a Filipino Fan's Post Warms Everyone's Heart

J-HOPE of K-pop boy group BTS melted everyone's heart with his warm reply to a fan's Weverse post.Recently, one Filipino ARMY (BTS' official fan club) left a lengthy post on Weverse, BTS' global fan community.In her post, the fan talked about how much she adores BTS and the fact that she has to use Google Translate to interact with the members.She wrote, "To be honest, Korean ARMY is very lucky to be able to communicate more than international ARMY, but BTS also loves international ARMY, so we don't lose hope."She added, "No words can explain how deeply I love you, BTS. I'm from the Philippines. I hope you will visit Cebu soon," and left the exact words translated in Korean.To this, J-HOPE warmly responded in Korean, "Your love is a tremendous one that crosses the boundaries of language and country. And here comes the Google Translate as it is..." and left the translated version in English.Upon seeing their cute interaction, fans commented, "This is so adorable. They're writing in their comfortable language, then using a translator to help communicate the idea to the other.", "We're so lucky to know and love J-HOPE in our lifetime.", and more.Meanwhile, BTS is set to make a comeback on February 21 with the group's fourth full album 'MAP OF THE SOUL : 7' led by the title track 'ON'.(Credit= Big Hit Entertainment, BTS Weverse)(SBS Star)