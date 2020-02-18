SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] BTS J-HOPE's Heartfelt Reply to a Filipino Fan's Post Warms Everyone's Heart
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] BTS J-HOPE's Heartfelt Reply to a Filipino Fan's Post Warms Everyone's Heart

SBS 뉴스

Published 2020.02.18 14:48 Updated 2020.02.18 14:50 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] BTS J-HOPEs Heartfelt Reply to a Filipino Fans Post Warms Everyones Heart
J-HOPE of K-pop boy group BTS melted everyone's heart with his warm reply to a fan's Weverse post.

Recently, one Filipino ARMY (BTS' official fan club) left a lengthy post on Weverse, BTS' global fan community.
J-HOPEIn her post, the fan talked about how much she adores BTS and the fact that she has to use Google Translate to interact with the members.

She wrote, "To be honest, Korean ARMY is very lucky to be able to communicate more than international ARMY, but BTS also loves international ARMY, so we don't lose hope."

She added, "No words can explain how deeply I love you, BTS. I'm from the Philippines. I hope you will visit Cebu soon," and left the exact words translated in Korean.
J-HOPEJ-HOPETo this, J-HOPE warmly responded in Korean, "Your love is a tremendous one that crosses the boundaries of language and country. And here comes the Google Translate as it is..." and left the translated version in English.
J-HOPEUpon seeing their cute interaction, fans commented, "This is so adorable. They're writing in their comfortable language, then using a translator to help communicate the idea to the other.", "We're so lucky to know and love J-HOPE in our lifetime.", and more.
J-HOPEMeanwhile, BTS is set to make a comeback on February 21 with the group's fourth full album 'MAP OF THE SOUL : 7' led by the title track 'ON'.

(Credit= Big Hit Entertainment, BTS Weverse)

(SBS Star)  
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 이창재|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 허윤석|
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙