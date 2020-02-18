[SBS Star] Hyun Bin & Son Ye-jin Spotted Secretly Holding Hands?

Actor Hyun Bin and actress Son Ye-jin swept up in dating rumors for the third time after they were allegedly spotted holding hands while filming.Recently, Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin wrapped up their romance drama 'Crash Landing on You' in big success.As the two talented actors portrayed heart-wrenching love story of a couple so perfectly, fans claimed that the two leads were in fact, dating in real life.Some fans even claimed that Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin were secretly holding hands underneath the table in their past behind-the-scenes clip.As such claim sparked the two actors' dating rumors for the third time, Hyun Bin's management agency stepped up to clarify the whole situation.A source from VAST Entertainment told media, "They're professionals, so it is absurd to claim that they held each other's hands while filming. The footage only shows Son Ye-jin clasping her own hands together."Previously, Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin swept up in dating rumors―and even marriage rumors―multiple times due to their exceptional chemistry in various projects.(Credit= tvN Crash Landing on You)(SBS Star)