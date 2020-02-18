[SBS Star] Hyun Bin & Son Ye-jin Spotted Secretly Holding Hands?

Actor Hyun Bin and actress Son Ye-jin swept up in dating rumors for the third time after they were allegedly spotted holding hands while filming.
Recently, Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin wrapped up their romance drama 'Crash Landing on You' in big success.
As the two talented actors portrayed heart-wrenching love story of a couple so perfectly, fans claimed that the two leads were in fact, dating in real life.
Some fans even claimed that Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin were secretly holding hands underneath the table in their past behind-the-scenes clip.
As such claim sparked the two actors' dating rumors for the third time, Hyun Bin's management agency stepped up to clarify the whole situation.
A source from VAST Entertainment told media, "They're professionals, so it is absurd to claim that they held each other's hands while filming. The footage only shows Son Ye-jin clasping her own hands together."
Previously, Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin swept up in dating rumors―and even marriage rumors―multiple times due to their exceptional chemistry in various projects.
(Credit= tvN Crash Landing on You)
(SBS Star)