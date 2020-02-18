SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] APRIL NAEUN & LOONA Chuu Gain Attention for Their Amazingly Similar Looks
Lee Narin

Published 2020.02.18
Many are surprised to see how similar NAEUN of K-pop girl group APRIL and Chuu of another girl group LOONA look.

When LOONA entered the world of K-pop in 2018, a lot of K-pop fans discovered that Chuu looked very much like NAEUN.

Ever since, they continuously mentioned how the two stars could almost pass as twins.

Both NAEUN and Chuu had thin double eye-lid lines, cute nose, huge bright smile and round but small face.NAEUN and ChuuThen on February 16 episode of SBS' music show 'Inkigayo', NAEUN and Chuu stood next to each other for the very first time.

On this day, it was proved that fans' "NAEUN and Chuu are doppelgängers" was not simply something that they had made up, but actually true.

Just as imagined, NAEUN and Chuu looked surprisingly the same when they were standing together.NAEUN and ChuuNAEUN and Chuu(Credit= SBS Inkigayo, Block Berry Creative, DSP Media, 'betterlee_0824' Instagram)

(SBS Star)    
