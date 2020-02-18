[SBS Star] VIDEO: Hyun Bin Holds Fans' Hands Who Have Been Waiting for Him in the Cold

Actor Hyun Bin has touched the hearts of many fans with his thoughtful and sweet gesture.On February 16, a wrap party of Hyun Bin and actress Son Ye-jin's drama 'Crash Landing on You' took place at one restaurant in Seoul.It was an especially cold day with the temperature below zero, but a lot of fans gathered outside the restaurant to see the cast.After arriving in his van, Hyun Bin walked towards the restaurant with his staff.While walking, he spotted those fans who were waiting for him in the freezing cold.Hyun Bin looked at their hands and noticed that they were not wearing any gloves.With a worried look on his face, he tightly held each of their hands with his hand as he walked past them.Even though Hyun Bin was in a rush, he did not forget to take care of his fans, and they are all crying about it at the moment.(Credit= Online Community)(SBS Star)