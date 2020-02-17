[SBS Star] VIDEO: EXO KAI Burst Into Laughter After Doing the "YouTube Hand"

K-pop boy group EXO's member KAI turned into a mukbang YouTuber at a restaurant.On February 16, KAI went live on Instagram at a restaurant, where he was with Kim Timoteo of another boy group HOTSHOT.During their meal, KAI and Kim Timoteo decided to do a mukbang.As KAI did not know how to do it, Kim Timoteo first gave a demonstration on how to show food the proper way.He covered his face with his hand and put a piece of steak in front of his hand.This is the technique that online broadcasters, especially YouTubers, use to make sure the camera focuses well on what they are trying to show.KAI watched Kim Timoteo carefully and started off "being a YouTuber" with the bread next to him.Then, he playfully grabbed a butter knife and showed it to the camera like a YouTuber as well.A few moments later, KAI held up a small bit of lettuce from his plate and showed the food the proper way.While doing so, he ended up laughing to himself and failed to become a professional mukbang YouTuber, which made fans laugh as well.(Credit= 'zkdlin' Instagram)(SBS Star)