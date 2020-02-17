SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] CL Reveals the Positive Impact that Dancing Made on Her
Lee Narin

Published 2020.02.17 17:07 View Count
K-pop artist CL revealed how dancing helped her make positive changes about herself.

On February 17, fashion magazine NYLON released CL's recent interview online.CLDuring the interview, CL surprised the interviewer by stating that she actually started out as a dancer before a rapper.

CL said, "I find dancing the easiest way to express myself. I used to be quite shy and quiet before I started dancing."

She continued, "But dancing boosted my confidence. It helped me to understand myself better as well."CLAfter this, the interviewer told CL that a lot of people were wondering about what she had been up to lately, and asked if she could give an update on her life.

CL answered, "I'm thankful that they are curious about me, but I realized that it gives me a hard time when I'm too conscious of them and trying to do what they wish me to do."

She continued, "I've just been working on things that I like to do so that I can always show them different sides to myself."CL(Credit= 'chaelincl' Instagram, NYLON)

(SBS Star)  
