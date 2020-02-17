SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Hyun Bin Does a Sweet Thing for Hyeri When She Cannot Cry During Shooting
Lee Narin

Published 2020.02.17
Actor Hyun Bin showed the sweetest gesture to Hyeri of K-pop girl group Girls' Day during shooting.

Recently, one past story about Hyun Bin resurfaced online.

It was a story that Hyeri told after the two stars filmed SBS' drama 'Hyde, Jekyll, Me' together.
Hyun Bin and HyeriAt that time, Hyeri said, "There was this scene where I had to cry in front of Hyun Bin while I was playing a game with him."

She continued, "It certainly wasn't an easy scene to do, because I had to quickly switch from a playful mode to sad mode. Not only that, but I was also new to acting."Hyde, Jekyll, MeShe went on, "But Hyun Bin helped me out a lot here. What touched me the most was when he asked me if seeing someone cry made me cry, then he actually tried to cry for me."

She added, "I was shocked that he would go that far to help me. I have great respect for him."Hyde, Jekyll, MeAfter hearing this story, many people left comments such as, "Hyun Bin is such a sweet guy!", "Wow, that is an amazing thing to do.", "Let's give a round of big applause to Hyun Bin for simply being an incredible human being." and so on.

(Credit= SBS 'Hyde, Jekyll, Me', SBS funE)

(SBS Star)  
