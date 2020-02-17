[SBS Star] Park Seo Jun's Elementary School Graduation Photo Brings Smile to Fans

Actor Park Seo Jun made headlines with his cute elementary school graduation photo from 20 years ago.In light of a groundbreaking success of his ongoing drama 'Itaewon Class', Park Seo Jun's past photos went viral online.His graduation photo of elementary school especially caught the eyes of many, with its overwhelming cuteness.As you can see in the photo, Park Seo Jun brightly smiles for the camera, and his signature smile look exactly like how he smiles nowadays.You can also see Park Seo Jun's real name 'Park Yong-gyu' written right below his photo.Upon seeing the graduation photo of Park Seo Jun, fans commented, "He looks exactly the same!", "That smile though. So cute.", and more.Meanwhile, JTBC's Friday-Saturday drama 'Itaewon Class' has recently surpassed viewership ratings of 10 percent.(Credit= Online Community, 'bn_sj2013' Instagram, SBS funE)(SBS Star)