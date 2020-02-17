[SBS Star] IU Expresses Anger About People Constantly Trying to Hack Her Instagram

K-pop artist IU warned everyone who tried to hack into her Instagram account.On February 15, IU shared a new post on her Instagram.In the post, IU said, "When I logged in on Instagram today, I found out that I was following a random account. This actually isn't the first time that happened to me."She continued, "I get a lot of messages telling me someone tried to log in to my account, but failed to enter the correct password."She went on, "Stop it, guys. Don't try to hack my account. It's mine. Don't cross the line."IU added that her Jang Man-wol (her character from drama 'Hotel Del Luna') account also experiences the same issue.Meanwhile, IU released her first sound track in nine years―'I Give You My Heart' for tvN's drama 'Crash Landing on You'―on February 15.(Credit= 'dlwlrma' Instagram)(SBS Star)