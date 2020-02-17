SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] BTS Collaborates With Sia & Troye Sivan for 'MAP OF THE SOUL : 7'
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] BTS Collaborates With Sia & Troye Sivan for 'MAP OF THE SOUL : 7'

SBS 뉴스

Published 2020.02.17 11:29 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] BTS Collaborates With Sia & Troye Sivan for MAP OF THE SOUL : 7
K-pop boy group BTS revealed to have once again collaborated with world-famous singer-songwriters, Sia and Troye Sivan, for the group's upcoming album.

On February 17, BTS unveiled the full track list for the group's fourth full album 'MAP OF THE SOUL : 7' online.
BTS Collaborates With Sia & Troye Sivan for 'MAP OF THE SOUL : 7'As soon as the track list announcement, fans quickly noticed a surprising detail to the title track 'ON'.

According to the information given from the track list, two different versions of 'ON' will be included on the album's digital release―Sia's collaboration version.
BTS Collaborates With Sia & Troye Sivan for 'MAP OF THE SOUL : 7'Although it is unsure whether BTS will be dropping a music video with Sia just like it did with Halsey for 'Boy With Luv', fans are busy sharing their excitements on yet another epic collaboration.
BTS Collaborates With Sia & Troye Sivan for 'MAP OF THE SOUL : 7'Another singer-songwriter that revealed to have collaborated with BTS is Troye Sivan.

Troye Sivan excitedly shared on Twitter that he was the one of the songwriters behind 'Louder Than Bombs', the 10th track of 'MAP OF THE SOUL : 7'.

He wrote, "Very happy to have co-written 'Louder Than Bombs on BTS' album! Thanks for having me, boys."
BTS Collaborates With Sia & Troye Sivan for 'MAP OF THE SOUL : 7'Meanwhile, 'MAP OF THE SOUL : 7' is slated to be unveiled on February 21.

(Credit= Big Hit Entertainment, 'troyesivan' 'sia' Twitter)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 이창재|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 허윤석|
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙