[SBS Star] BTS Collaborates With Sia & Troye Sivan for 'MAP OF THE SOUL : 7'

K-pop boy group BTS revealed to have once again collaborated with world-famous singer-songwriters, Sia and Troye Sivan, for the group's upcoming album.On February 17, BTS unveiled the full track list for the group's fourth full album 'MAP OF THE SOUL : 7' online.As soon as the track list announcement, fans quickly noticed a surprising detail to the title track 'ON'.According to the information given from the track list, two different versions of 'ON' will be included on the album's digital release―Sia's collaboration version.Although it is unsure whether BTS will be dropping a music video with Sia just like it did with Halsey for 'Boy With Luv', fans are busy sharing their excitements on yet another epic collaboration.Another singer-songwriter that revealed to have collaborated with BTS is Troye Sivan.Troye Sivan excitedly shared on Twitter that he was the one of the songwriters behind 'Louder Than Bombs', the 10th track of 'MAP OF THE SOUL : 7'.He wrote, "Very happy to have co-written 'Louder Than Bombs on BTS' album! Thanks for having me, boys."Meanwhile, 'MAP OF THE SOUL : 7' is slated to be unveiled on February 21.(Credit= Big Hit Entertainment, 'troyesivan' 'sia' Twitter)(SBS Star)