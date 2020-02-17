SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Kim Tae-hee Gifts Chocolate to over 200 Members of Her Drama Team
Lee Narin

Published 2020.02.17
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Kim Tae-hee Gifts Chocolate to over 200 Members of Her Drama Team
Actress Kim Tae-hee gave a special gift to each member of her current drama team.

On February 14, it was revealed that Kim Tae-hee gave boxes of chocolate to the team of 'Hi, Bye, Mama' for Valentine's Day.Kim Tae-heeAccording to the team, Kim Tae-hee not only went out of her way to buy chocolate boxes herself, but also wrapped each of them despite her hectic schedule.

Kim Tae-hee said to have given chocolate to over 200 members of the team, including extras, bus drivers, and so on.Kim Tae-heeIt was Kim Tae-hee's way of expressing gratitude to them, who works hard day and night.

Her kind heart and gesture are melting the hearts of many people.Kim Tae-heeMeanwhile, the first episode of 'Hi, Bye, Mama' is expected to be unveiled on February 22.

(Credit= Story J Company)

(SBS Star)  
