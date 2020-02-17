[SBS Star] Kim Tae-hee Gifts Chocolate to over 200 Members of Her Drama Team

Actress Kim Tae-hee gave a special gift to each member of her current drama team.On February 14, it was revealed that Kim Tae-hee gave boxes of chocolate to the team of 'Hi, Bye, Mama' for Valentine's Day.According to the team, Kim Tae-hee not only went out of her way to buy chocolate boxes herself, but also wrapped each of them despite her hectic schedule.Kim Tae-hee said to have given chocolate to over 200 members of the team, including extras, bus drivers, and so on.It was Kim Tae-hee's way of expressing gratitude to them, who works hard day and night.Her kind heart and gesture are melting the hearts of many people.Meanwhile, the first episode of 'Hi, Bye, Mama' is expected to be unveiled on February 22.(Credit= Story J Company)(SBS Star)