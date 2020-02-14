SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Lee Sung Kyoung Enjoys Corn Dogs from a Snack Truck Sent from Park Shin Hye
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] Lee Sung Kyoung Enjoys Corn Dogs from a Snack Truck Sent from Park Shin Hye

Lee Narin

Published 2020.02.14 18:08 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Lee Sung Kyoung Enjoys Corn Dogs from a Snack Truck Sent from Park Shin Hye
Actress Lee Sung Kyoung received a delightful gift from actress Park Shin Hye while filming her drama.

On February 14, Lee Sung Kyoung updated her Instagram with lots of new photos.Lee Sung KyoungLee Sung KyoungLee Sung KyoungThe first two photos showed Lee Sung Kyoung standing in front of a snack truck that was sent from Park Shin Hye.

The snack truck was decorated with adorable selfies of the two stars.

In the next three photos, Lee Sung Kyoung eats cheese corn dogs and drinks a cup of ice coffee.

In the caption, Lee Sung Kyoung said, "Shin Hye, Shin Hye, Shin Hye! I had three corn dogs."Lee Sung KyoungLee Sung KyoungCurrently, Lee Sung Kyoung leads SBS' drama 'Dr. Romantic 2' and it seemed like Park Shin Hye wanted to show her some support.

Lee Sung Kyoung and Park Shin Hye previously starred in SBS' 2016 drama 'The Doctors' together. 

(Credit= 'heybiblee' Instagram)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 이창재|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 허윤석|
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙