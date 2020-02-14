[SBS Star] Lee Sung Kyoung Enjoys Corn Dogs from a Snack Truck Sent from Park Shin Hye

Actress Lee Sung Kyoung received a delightful gift from actress Park Shin Hye while filming her drama.On February 14, Lee Sung Kyoung updated her Instagram with lots of new photos.The first two photos showed Lee Sung Kyoung standing in front of a snack truck that was sent from Park Shin Hye.The snack truck was decorated with adorable selfies of the two stars.In the next three photos, Lee Sung Kyoung eats cheese corn dogs and drinks a cup of ice coffee.In the caption, Lee Sung Kyoung said, "Shin Hye, Shin Hye, Shin Hye! I had three corn dogs."Currently, Lee Sung Kyoung leads SBS' drama 'Dr. Romantic 2' and it seemed like Park Shin Hye wanted to show her some support.Lee Sung Kyoung and Park Shin Hye previously starred in SBS' 2016 drama 'The Doctors' together.(Credit= 'heybiblee' Instagram)(SBS Star)