[SBS Star] WINNER to Make the Group's Last Comeback Before Military Enlistment
Lee Narin

Published 2020.02.14 17:15
K-pop boy group WINNER is reportedly making a comeback next month.

On February 14, news outlet Newsen reported that WINNER is planning on releasing a new album in March.

The news outlet added that WINNER recently finished shooting cover photos for the album and is wrapping up the recording at the moment.

It is said that the title track is produced by talented rapper MINO.WINNERIn response to this report, WINNER's management agency YG Entertainment said, "It is true that WINNER is working on a new album."

However, the agency stated that they are unable to confirm the release date at the moment.WINNERIf the album comes out in March, it will be WINNER's new album in about five months after 'CROSS' last October.

As JINU and HOONY have to begin their national mandatory military service this year, it is assumed that this upcoming album will be WINNER's last album before that.WINNER(Credit= YG Entertainment)

(SBS Star) 
