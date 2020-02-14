SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Yuehua Entertainment Kicks Out a Popular Trainee After Police Arrested Him
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] Yuehua Entertainment Kicks Out a Popular Trainee After Police Arrested Him

SBS 뉴스

Published 2020.02.14 16:36 Updated 2020.02.14 16:41 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Yuehua Entertainment Kicks Out a Popular Trainee After Police Arrested Him
A popular trainee of Yuehua Entertainment has been kicked out from the agency after he was arrested on charges of online scamming.

On February 13, multiple Chinese news outlets reported that Yuehua Entertainment's Chinese trainee Huang Zhibo was caught attempting to sell medical masks online.

He reportedly received deposit in advance from his buyers, and did not show up to the promised meeting place to deliver his products―in light of the COVID-19 outbreak.
Huang ZhiboAccording to Shanghai Pudong Police, Huang Zhibo accepted approximately 47.4 million won (approximately 40,000 dollars) through the online scamming.

What made his fans gasp in shock was the fact that Huang Zhibo posted a photo of him with his handwritten note to show his support for the country fighting against the epidemic, just a day before getting arrested.
Huang ZhiboFollowing the news, Yuehua Entertainment released an official statement confirming that Huang Zhibo is currently under investigation and his contract with the agency was terminated.

The agency said, "We are cooperating with the police investigation. We have terminated his trainee contract, and we apologize for the negative impact this incident may bring."
Huang ZhiboHuang Zhibo garnered a nationwide popularity with his appearance on Chinese survival audition program 'All For One', where he ranked the 9th place.

According to fans, he was also formerly a trainee under Big Hit Entertainment and CUBE Entertainment before joining Yuehua Entertainment in 2019.

(Credit= Weibo, Online Community)

(SBS Star)  
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 이창재|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 허윤석|
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙