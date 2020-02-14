[SBS Star] Fans Spot Gong Yoo Filming a Commercial

Actor Gong Yoo was spotted filming a commercial in Cheongsong, Gyeongsang-do.On February 14, some fans of Gong Yoo shared photos of the actor filming a commercial.The first three photos show Gong Yoo walking out of a bakery with a paper bag full of delicious-looking pastries.When he comes out of the bakery, he meets a cute dog as well, who seems to be very interested in him.In the next photo, Gong Yoo is standing in front of a shop with a middle-aged man, looking as if he is asking him some questions.In the last photo, Gong Yoo was walking around 'Cheongsong Hanok Village' with his staff.As the actor walks past a window, he gets startled as he sees a fan inside a building.According to those lucky fans who saw him in this quiet town of Cheongsong on this day, Gong Yoo was filming a commercial for a fashion brand.Meanwhile, Gong Yoo's upcoming science fiction film 'Seo-bok' is scheduled to hit the theaters in the summer.(Credit= Online Community)(SBS Star)