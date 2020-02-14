SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Fans Spot Gong Yoo Filming a Commercial
Lee Narin

Published 2020.02.14 14:35
Actor Gong Yoo was spotted filming a commercial in Cheongsong, Gyeongsang-do.

On February 14, some fans of Gong Yoo shared photos of the actor filming a commercial.

The first three photos show Gong Yoo walking out of a bakery with a paper bag full of delicious-looking pastries.

When he comes out of the bakery, he meets a cute dog as well, who seems to be very interested in him.Gong YooGong YooIn the next photo, Gong Yoo is standing in front of a shop with a middle-aged man, looking as if he is asking him some questions.

In the last photo, Gong Yoo was walking around 'Cheongsong Hanok Village' with his staff.

As the actor walks past a window, he gets startled as he sees a fan inside a building.

According to those lucky fans who saw him in this quiet town of Cheongsong on this day, Gong Yoo was filming a commercial for a fashion brand.Gong YooGong YooMeanwhile, Gong Yoo's upcoming science fiction film 'Seo-bok' is scheduled to hit the theaters in the summer.

(Credit= Online Community)

(SBS Star)  
