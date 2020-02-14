SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] BTS JIMIN Tops 'The Celebrity You Want to Gift Valentine's Day Chocolates' List
[SBS Star] BTS JIMIN Tops 'The Celebrity You Want to Gift Valentine's Day Chocolates' List

Published 2020.02.14 14:02 Updated 2020.02.14 14:03 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] BTS JIMIN Tops The Celebrity You Want to Gift Valentines Day Chocolates List
JIMIN of K-pop boy group BTS was voted as the celebrity people want to give Valentine's Day chocolates to the most.

From January 21 to February 12, a Korean education website SEVEN EDU conducted a survey asking students which celebrity they wished to gift Valentine's Day chocolates the most.

A total of 46,028 students participated in the survey, and 51.3 percent of them (23,824 votes) went to JIMIN.
JIMINJIMINWhen asked why they chose JIMIN as their Valentine's Day sweetheart, the majority of them mentioned his adorable charm and lovable personality.

A source from the website explained, "It seems like JIMIN was chosen for his cute image that he creates with his warm smile, and his caring personality has stolen women's hearts."
Kang DanielJIMIN was followed by singer Kang Daniel, who received 38.5 percent of the total votes (17,738).

Actors Lee Seung Gi and Park Bo Gum were ranked as the third and fourth―with 5.8 percent (2,661) and 3.7 percent (1,715) of the votes, respectively.
Park Bo Gum, Lee Seung GiMeanwhile, JIMIN is set to make a comeback on February 21 with BTS' fourth full album 'MAP OF THE SOUL : 7'.

(Credit= Big Hit Entertainment, SBS funE)

(SBS Star)  
